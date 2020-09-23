Gov. Baker Relaxes Restaurant Coronavirus Restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that the state will relax coronavirus restrictions on restaurants starting this Monday, Sept 28, increasing the number of people allowed per table from six to 10 and allowing establishments to use bar seating for food service.

Bars and nightclubs however will remain closed until Phase 4 of the state's reopening, which isn't expected to happen until a vaccine has been achieved.

Bars are closed, nightclubs are closed, but the evidence from other states with respect to this issue is clear. Restaurants can use bar seating for food service with appropriate distance in place. Gov. Charlie Baker

The changes come at a time when approaching colder weather makes outdoor dining less viable.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, about 20 percent of Massachusetts restaurants have permanently closed their doors.