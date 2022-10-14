One Berkshire County event that I have attended many times over the years is Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day event. This event was made for kids as there is so much for them to do. For the second year in a row, Great Barrington Rotary has combined its Truck Day event with Pumpkinfest, and it's a child's dream. Get ready for the little ones to be tired out by the end of the day...lol.

What are Some of the Activities at Great Barrington Rotary's Truck Day/Pumpkinfest Event?

Kids will be able to climb on and get into dozens and dozens of vehicles including dump trucks, firetrucks, bulldozers, race cars...you name it, it will be there. There's plenty of horn honking when the kids climb into the vehicles. In addition, you and the kids will be able to experience tractor pulls, face painting, pumpkin painting, and a huge pumpkin drop which usually takes place around 2 p.m. Plus, there will be a few junk cars at the event so kids can paint them up (check out the pics below)

In addition, there will be a duck race, if you purchase a duck you could win some prizes. Plus, there will be food galore from local vendors. WSBS station manager and Great Barrington Rotarian, Dave Isby will be at the event spinning tunes. Make sure you stop by, say hi to Dave, and make a request.

Get our free mobile app

Give Me All of the Details on this Sunday's Truck Day/Pumpkinfest Event (when/where etc.)

The truck Day/Pumpkinfest event will be held at Ski Butternut in Great Barrington this Sunday (Oct. 16) from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. and the cost is only $15 per car load. All of the money raised at the Truck Day/Pumpkinfest event goes right back into the local community by way of Great Barrington Rotary projects and scholarships. All are welcome to attend.

READ ON: Speaking of kids, steer clear of these baby names.

LOOK: Baby names that are illegal around the world Stacker scoured hundreds of baby name databases and news releases to curate a list of baby names that are illegal somewhere in the world, along with explanations for why they’re banned.