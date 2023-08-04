Great News For Youth As Massachusetts Ranks #1 For This

Here's a scary stat for both teenagers and their parents (or parent) out there. According to the personal finance pros at WalletHub, approximately 16% of young Americans are currently neither working nor in school.

And I say that's a scary stat because it means that 16% of young Americans are more likely to be at greater risk of both poverty and violence. Recently, WalletHub released their report on "2023's States with the Most At-Risk Youth".

As always, the team at WalletHub did their research. They compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia across several indicators of youth risk such as the youth poverty rate, the percentage of youth without a high school diploma, the percentage of youth drug users, the percentage of homeless youth, etc.

And you know what? When it comes to states with the most at-risk youth, Massachusetts was ranked dead last. Read that sentence again. What that basically means is that the Commonwealth is ranked #1 with the least at-risk youth!

Great job, Massachusetts! That's right. Puff up that chest with pride. According to WalletHub's report, here are "2023's States with the Most At-Risk Youth":

Louisiana Mississippi West Virginia Alaska New Mexico Alabama Arkansas Oregon Wyoming Oklahoma

And here are "2023's Top 5 States with the Least At-Risk Youth", according to WalletHub:

Massachusetts New Hampshire New Jersey Utah Virginia

Way to go, Massachusetts! And, for that matter, big props to New Hampshire as well! You can read the full report at WalletHub's website here. And, once again, thanks to WalletHub for doing the hard work!

