Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in the Berkshires? Why Green?

Have You Seen Green Porch Lights in the Berkshires? Why Green?

HIDEKI MITANI

Oftentimes I'll feel nostalgic and I'll take a ride throughout the Berkshires and visit some of my old stomping grounds. Whether it's past hangouts in northern Berkshire County, a drive past my old schools, or checking out old waterfalls and lakes I used to swim at, revisiting my Berkshire childhood is always a fun activity. I suppose I'm getting to that age where nostalgia is starting to kick in.

Recently, I was driving through one of my former neighborhoods and I noticed that one of the houses appeared to have a green porch light on. At least it looked green from my vehicle. I never had seen that before and wondered why someone would have a green porch light. I recently read in an article that a red porch light in March means to raise awareness for women's heart health but what about green?

Get our free mobile app

What Does a Green Porch Light Mean? 

After doing some research on the internet, a green porch light means an appreciation or tribute to military veterans.

According to Restore Decor and More. A green porch light can also represent or celebrate any of the following:

So, if you're looking to add a little more green to your St. Patrick's Day festivities, you could buy a green light bulb. Also, if you would like to keep the green bulb installed all year round to show appreciation to the military, that's a great idea as well. Plus, when St. Patrick's Day, Memorial Day, and Lyme Disease Awareness month roll around, you won't have to switch out the bulbs.

KEEP READING: Is retirement coming up for you? Are you looking to make a move? How about one of these locations?

KEEP READING: Here are the best places to retire in America

RELATED: Don't rule out these options when deciding on where to live. 

The 100 Best Places to Live on the East Coast

 

 

Filed Under: Berkshire County, Berkshires
Categories: Articles, Local News, Photos
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top