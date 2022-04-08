Haddad Subaru Presents Berkshire Humane Society A Check For $14K
Haddad Subaru and The Berkshire Humane Society posted the following to their respective Facebook pages:
Full hearts and wagging tails today at Haddad Subaru!
Each year Subaru Share the Love helps dealerships give back to hometown charities. From Thanksgiving to New Years money is donated for each new Subaru sold! One of Haddad Subaru’s hometown charities was the Berkshire Humane Society.
Today General Manager Chris Kramek and President George Haddad, alongside Subaru of New England presented John Perreault of the Berkshire Humane Society a check for $14,000!
We are so proud of the work the Berkshire Humane Society does and are confident the money donated will help lots of wonderful animals find their fur-ever homes.
