Sometimes, renovations can really do wonders for things that could previously be considered 'an eye sore'. It seems that's exactly what has happened for this new hotel in the region that is now unrecognizable...in the BEST way possible.

There is a good chance that you have driven past this new spot along U.S. Route 7 without thinking much about what it has become, or what it was once. You may not realize that a spot on the east side of the highway was once a Days Inn. But now, it has taken on a whole new life as one of the more exquisite and luxurious hotels in the Berkshires.

In Lenox, Life House Berkshires has breathed life into this new appearance with new features that seem unreal. In fact, the national publication, 'House Beautiful' credited the Life House Berkshires with, "...making magic in New England with a luxurious mountain getaway..." Have a look for yourself.

And to reiterate once again, just think, this all used to be a Days Inn.

Now it's a spot to come to whether you just need a quick getaway/staycation! Not only is the Club Room Bar a perfect spot to go for a drink or maybe a meet up, but also the library inside the lobby feels like its very own getaway from everything. Life House Berkshires is located at 194 Pittsfield Rd in Lenox and has a feel that is more of a resort than just a place to go stay.

