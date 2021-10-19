You know the old saying: "Baseball, hot dogs and apple pie". I'm a firm believer he enjoys this trifecta, but one thing for sure, Kevin Larkin is the source to go to when it comes to learning more about the game of baseball. He is a wealth of knowledge as he keeps journals and statistics from around the diamond dating back to the game's inception and on occasion, I am proud to share the microphone with him as he continues to enlighten and enthrall yours truly.

I recently chatted with him on his Top 5 baseball movies of ALL time which includes an 1898 documentary "The Ball Game", a 1924 drama "Life's Greatest Game", the 1942 bio pic "Pride Of The Yankees" that spotlight the accomplishments of # 4, Lou Gehrig (masterfully played by Gary Cooper), Kevin Costner's 1989 gem, "Field Of Dreams" (featuring the famous line "If you build it, they will come") and a 2013 bio pic "42" which focuses on the life of the legendary Jackie Robinson.

Kevin educated us on plenty of past players who have a connection to our tri-state region. The impressive list includes Mark Belanger, Jeff Reardon, Jack Chesbro and Frank Grant who were born and raised in The Berkshires, Pirates pitcher Steve Blass who hails from across the border in Canaan, Connecticut. There are also some connections from neighboring New York including Eddie Collins from Millerton, Roy Face, a native of Stephentown and Catskill's Edsall Walker.

And oh the stories that he shares as he clued us in on how Yankees great Babe Ruth spent a lot of his off time in The Berkshires as he hunted atop Mount Washington, dined at the former Jack's Restaurant in Great Barrington and played golf at The Wyantenuck Country Club. Kevin educated us on how The Collar City of Troy, New York contributed to the game's inception from back in 1871 until 1916.

He also is accustomed to Wahconah Park in Pittsfield as The A League Pittsfield Mets called this venue home for over two decades before changing their affiliation from The Mets to The Astros. I can agree with Kevin as this is a great place to watch up and coming Major Leaguers perfect their craft to advance in their future on the diamond. Since 2019, this team has moved to New York's capital region as they are now known as The Tri-City Valley Cats with their home base at Joseph Bruno Stadium in neighboring Troy, another place that should be on your list to visit next summer.

By all means, send Kevin a friend request on Facebook and educate yourself on how he is affectionately known as "MR. BASEBALL"

(Photo image of Kevin Larkin used by permission courtesy of his Facebook page)