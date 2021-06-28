Heat Advisory In Effect For Berkshire County

Temperatures are expected to reach 90 degrees on Monday and Tuesday with a heat index in the mid-90s. According to weather.com, a heat advisory is in effect starting Monday from 11 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 90F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Morning sunshine followed by isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 90F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tuesday night: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FOR BERKSHIRE COUNTY.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

