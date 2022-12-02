Coming off black Friday, small business Saturday, cyber Monday, and giving Tuesday, some of us, most likely, took advantage of e-commerce. Amazon was probably the major player, of course, but I'm kind of a big box store guy!

So, Here Are 10 Massachusetts Retailers We All Remember!

1. Circuit City.

Becoming a actual brick and mortar store in 1984, by the early nineties, Circuit City was a huge consumer electronics retailer.

2. Bradlees.

The Braintree-based retailer closed up stores in 2001. My mother would often take us there and threaten to have the manager speak to us if we didn't quiet down in the store.

3. Ann & Hope.

I'm still perplexed how many forget this retailer!

4. Jordan Marsh.

Jordan Marsh was founded in 1841 and was pretty innovative on what a modern retailer looked like inside and also introduced the concept of department shopping. They were the first to offer credit in the form of a charge account, as well. Jordan Marsh eventually became Macy's.



5. Borders Books.

Starting in July 2011 and by September of 2011, Border's was no longer. Fond memories of sifting through books and listening to CDs!

6. Rich's.

Walmart eventually swallowed up this once popular retailer. It closed in 1996.

7. Strawberries.

My first job would net me around $12, just enough to buy a CD! Does anyone remember their sister store Coconuts?

8. Caldor.

Caldor ceased to operate in 1999. Discount shopping baby! Lot's of Phil Collins listening up and down those aisles. The one in Salem used to have an awesome Chinese place next to it.

9. Ames.

Closing up stores in 2002, Massachusetts was littered with Ames stores.

10. Child World.

Nothing excites children like a toy store. Nothing. I remember when my mother would pull into the "Child World" parking lot in Saugus, I wanted to buy the ENTIRE store. "Child World" was around from 1956-1992.

