As the March snowstorm continues on here in the Berkshires a few schools and organizations have either closed or delayed opening on March 15, 2023. A reminder that the winter storm warning for the southern Berkshires will end this morning at 8 AM. Here's a look at what's closed and/or delayed for today.

Schools 

  • Berkshire Hills Regional School District — Two-hour delay
  • Lenox Public Schools — Two-hour delay
  • Southern Berkshire Regional School District — Two-hour delay
  • Lee Public Schools - Closed
  • Farmington River Regional School District — Closed
  • Mass College of Liberal Arts - Closed
  • All offices of Wheeler and Taylor are opening at 10:30 am

Other

Community Health Programs (CHP) Berkshires' practice locations and Family Services will delay opening until 10 a.m., for the safety of staff and patients navigating snow conditions. Any questions or concerns, please contact your CHP practice locations.

If you have a cancellation, closing, postponement, or delay to add to the list you can call us at (413) 528-0860 ext. 200 or email it to fun@wsbs.com

For weather when you want it 24/7, call the WSBS Weather Phone at (413) 528-1118.

