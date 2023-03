Here’s The List Of Pittsfield Streets Being Repaved This Summer

For city residents who feel that their street is in much need of repair or an actual complete repave, the Pittsfield yearly repave list is a big deal!

Pittsfield City Hall on Thursday released the list of streets and length of roadway in mileage via an email.

Commissioner Ricardo Morales is a regular guest on "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" as he mentioned this list was coming on Monday morning as well as bridge work on Holmes Rd. and Pecks Rd.

Ward/Street/Length

1 ABBOTT STREET 760

1 HOWE ROAD 1,490

1 MONTGOMERY AVE EXT 800

1 OAK HILL ROAD & PARTRIDGE ROAD 5,280

1 ROSE TERRACE 1,120

1 SHERRILL AVENUE 560

2 3RD STREET 1,210

2 4TH STREET & CURTIS (FENN TO KELLOGG) 3,420

2 ALLENDALE ROAD 650

2 BROWN STREET (TYLER TO KELLOGG) 2,080

2 CALIFORNIA AVENUE 1,720

2 ELBERON AVENUE (ALLENGATE TO YORKSHIRE) 760

2 MARYLAND AVENUE 1,190

3 ARCH STREET AND RADCLIFFE AVENUE 930

3 CLEVELAND STREET 980

3 EAST STREET (ELM TO LYMAN OVERLAY) 1,735 3 IVY LANE 470

3 LIVINGSTON AVENUE (MALCOLM TO DAWES) 800

3 LYMAN STREET 1,510

3 MAY TERRACE 340

3 SARATOGA DRIVE 800 3 SIBLEY STREET 370

3 TAMPA COURT & ELMHURST 1,240

4 ANN DRIVE (WILLIAMS TO BROOKSIDE) 2,390

4 BROOKSIDE (CUL DE SAC TO ANN) & ALMAR 2,510

4 DWIGHT STREET 150

4 KENILWORTH STREET 980

4 LUCIA DRIVE 1,910

4 QUIRICO DRIVE 1,830

5 BARKER ROAD 1,000

5 CLOVERDALE STREET 6,018

5 HARDING STREET 1,100

5 HILLCREST AVE 1,090

5 TAMARACK ROAD (DEAD END SEGMENT) 4,520

5 TAYLOR STREET 1,210

6 ACORN STREET 770

6 SOUTH JOHN STREET 1,060

6 SOUTH ONOTA STREET 1,140

6 WEST UNION (JOHN TO ONOTA) 470

7 CASCADE STREET (CHURCHILL TO STATE FOREST) 3,810

7 FAIRWAY AVENUE 380

7 KIRKWOOD DRIVE 470

7 KING STREET 2,600

7 LAKEWAY DRIVE (PECKS TO PARK) 1,890

7 MOHEGAN STREET 2,660

TOAL: 70,173 Feet 13.29 Miles