Here’s Where You Can Listen to ‘The Josh’ This Sunday Morning

Another sign of the end of summer/beginning of fall in the Berkshires is the Great Josh Billings Runaground Triathlon. The triathlon has been taking place for over forty years and attracts not only Berkshire County participants and spectators but people come from all over the world to participate in the race. The race takes place this Sunday, Sept. 18 and there's a new race route this year which you can view below.

Not only is The Josh a great way to compete, gather with friends & family and get some exercise, but race participants also have the opportunity to view the beauty of the Berkshires while they are out biking, paddling and/or running. The youngsters can also get involved as well as there will be a special kids race that day. You can get more details by going here.

The Josh is a Fundraiser for a Worthy Cause

In addition, Josh participants and non-participants alike are able to assist in a worthy cause as The Josh is a fundraiser for the Berkshire United Way. You can learn more about making a donation to the Berkshire United Way by going here.

Where Can I Listen to The Josh in Berkshire County This Sunday

If you are not participating in The Josh this year and/or you can't be at the race in person to cheer on your friends and family, you will be able to listen to the race on the radio as WSBS will be broadcasting the race this Sunday morning. The race begins at 9:30 am on Sept. 18 and WSBS' coverage will kick off shortly before the race begins. There are many ways you'll be able to listen including the following:

So, if you can't be at The Josh, tune in to one of the aforementioned devices and get race updates this Sunday morning on WSBS.

For all Josh-related information go to the race's official website and Facebook page.

