Here’s Why Some Massachusetts Residents Put That ‘Star’ On Their Home Or Barn

Driving around the Commonwealth, you may have noticed over the years, that some folks have a star or multiple stars on their home. You've probably seen one on a barn as well. What is that?

Well, there are two answers. One is correct and the other is a wildly funny myth.

The stars are usually made of metal, some are made of wood and they are called Amish Barn Stars. Their origin goes way back to the 1700's and gained some popularity after the civil war.

Some say they just bring "good luck", others sport them for a more religious meaning.

Black: Protection by the binding or mixing elements or curses

White: Purity and energy

Yellow: Health and godliness

Blue: Spirituality and peace

Brown: Earth and strength

Green: Fertility, growth and successfulness

Orange: Prosperity

Red: Emotions, passion and creativity

Violet: Sacredness -agdaily.com

THE FUNNIEST MYTH OUT THERE, HOWEVER...

The star on your house or barn indicates that you're a swinger!

YEAH, BABY!

But, I needed to snopes it.

