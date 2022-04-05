Here’s Why Some Massachusetts Residents Put That ‘Star’ On Their Home Or Barn
Driving around the Commonwealth, you may have noticed over the years, that some folks have a star or multiple stars on their home. You've probably seen one on a barn as well. What is that?
Well, there are two answers. One is correct and the other is a wildly funny myth.
The stars are usually made of metal, some are made of wood and they are called Amish Barn Stars. Their origin goes way back to the 1700's and gained some popularity after the civil war.
Some say they just bring "good luck", others sport them for a more religious meaning.
Black: Protection by the binding or mixing elements or curses
White: Purity and energy
Yellow: Health and godliness
Blue: Spirituality and peace
Brown: Earth and strength
Green: Fertility, growth and successfulness
Orange: Prosperity
Red: Emotions, passion and creativity
Violet: Sacredness -agdaily.com
THE FUNNIEST MYTH OUT THERE, HOWEVER...
The star on your house or barn indicates that you're a swinger!
YEAH, BABY!
But, I needed to snopes it.