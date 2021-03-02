Hey Berkshire County: Do You Feel Like Mr. Freeze Today?

It's no surprise if your answer is "yes." Typical to the Berkshires and surrounding areas, we are feeling warmer temperatures one day and then frigid ones the next. As a matter of fact, if you haven't heard by now we have a couple of weather advisories in effect for today.

The National Weather Service in Albany reports a wind advisory remains in effect until 1 p.m. this afternoon. Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. You're reminded to use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

In addition, a wind chill advisory remains in effect until 11 a.m. today.

So make sure you bundle up and stay warm today. Spring will be here soon and then eventually we'll be complaining about being too hot...lol.

Below is a look at the forecast for the rest of this week:

Today: winds gusting past 40 mph; mostly sunny and colder. High 23.

Tonight: partly cloudy, with a low near 20.

Wednesday: not as cold with sun and some clouds, with a high near 40.

Wednesday Night: Partly Cloudy, with a low around 26.

Thursday: windy and colder with some sun, and a high near 32.

Thursday Night: Mostly Clear, with a low around 12.

Friday: mostly sunny and windy, with a high near 28.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 20.

Saturday: mostly sunny and cold, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 37

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 18.

