Dr. Strange in The Multiverse of Madness is in theaters, and I can’t wait to go see it Sunday with my wife! We’re both big fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so before you criticize me for taking her on Mother’s Day, know that it’s actually a nice date out for both of us! That said, I’m treating her out to dinner afterwards, just in case…

We’re going to go see Dr. Strange at the Phoenix Theaters in Pittsfield because…well, there’s not many choices around here, is there? That said, we usually always go to the Phoenix/Beacon because they have fantastic seats and stadium seating, and it’s a super comfortable experience.

Or course, Dr. Strange is a superhero movie, and this got me wondering…Berkshire County, what superpower would you want?

There’s one rule: You can only have one superpower. So, no saying you want to be like Superman, who has a host of powers.

First, as a huge superhero fan, I’ll tell you what I wouldn’t pick: Flight. For starters, you’d freeze to death or asphyxiate unless you flew really close to the ground. Also, you’d have to fly really slow, because if you’re flying fast and you fly into a bird also flying fast, guess what? You’re both dead. It’s a hard pass on flight.

I also wouldn’t pick super strength. Why? Because you’re still super vulnerable to everything. Sure, you could pick up a car…but you could still drown, be shot, burned, or frozen in a fight with a supervillain. Plus, how often would super strength really benefit you in your day-to-day life compared to better super powers?

Other powers to not pick? Invulnerability and immortality. Neither will do you any good when you’re stuck at the bottom of an ocean for all eternity. Think about all the horror scenarios with these two powers. Yikes.

So, what super power would I pick?

Teleportation.

Think about it. You could travel wherever you want. You could win any fight. You could instantly get people the help they need. You could become the ultimate spy. Or, like my co-worker Jess said, who also picked teleportation, you’d never be sitting in traffic again! Teleportation is cool, useful, and practical all at the same time.

Another co-worker, Heather, picked invisibility. This is an acceptable choice, due to it being extremely useful in many situations, from a fight to subterfuge, to just being a fly on the wall collecting useful gossip. This would be my second choice.

So, how about you? If you could have one superpower, what would it be? Maybe it would be something even more practical, like having the super power to never say anything awkward around people! From my experience, this would be my third choice…

Let us know your pick in the comments below 😊