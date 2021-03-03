Hello Berkshire Friends, Are You Heading Out?

With the COVID-19 pandemic, I would imagine that cabin fever is at an all time high. Many people just can't wait for a sense of normalcy to return to their lives. We're getting there but of course it takes time along with continuing to practice strict safety measures.

As you probably know by now, this past Monday (Mar. 1) Governor Baker put Step 2 of Phase 3 into effect which continues to ease business restrictions. You can read more about what is included in this phase by going here.

Some feel that Baker implemented the latest step too soon as it could lead to a backslide of coronavirus infections down the road. However Baker informed the public that he's following recent health data (more about that story by going here) and that just because there is an ease in business restrictions, doesn't mean people should let their guard down or throw caution to the wind.

For me and my family, we are taking precautions and staying in but are still supporting local businesses including restaurants through delivery, pickup etc. As much as I would love to take advantage of everything that Step 2 of Phase 3 has to offer, my family and I are giving it a little more time, at least until I get my second COVID-19 vaccine (I was able to get the first shot early due to my kidney transplant and compromised immune system.)

With having an 11-month-old daughter (she'll be a year on Mar. 19), we just want to play it safe. Plus, I want to be happy and healthy when I see folks out and about this summer (Sounds of Summer is still to be determined as it is too soon to make a decision about having the summer concert series)

How about you? Are you going to take advantage of all the latest phase has to offer or are you waiting a little longer?

