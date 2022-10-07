When you're looking for a nice place to chill, there's definitely a lot worse places you can go instead of the Berkshires. So, why not go ahead and make your way to western Massachusetts? That where HGTV's 'House Hunters' headed for an episode over this past week.

A 36-year old man by the name of Michael, who plays in the Boston Symphony Orchestra, as well as the Boston Pops, was looking for a spot he could travel to get away from the big city. As the episode description, listed by HGTV says:

A professional musician looks to escape Boston city life for the tranquil existence in the Berkshires. He's torn between a family home for his young daughter or a quirky place with style, so he's enlisting his contractor friend to help with the search.

The episode is aptly titled, "Big City to the Berkshires", as it aired earlier this week.

The episode displayed camera shots as they drove threw the streets of Pittsfield. Two of the homes looked at happened to be in Pittsfield, while one was in Hinsdale.

During the episode, Michael said he had previously been living in an apartment in the big city out east, but was hoping for something closer to Tanglewood. At first, he was hoping for something roughly 10-15 minutes away from the music venue, but ended up falling for the spot in Hinsdale, which will make that trip to Tanglewood quite a bit longer. Michael didn't seem to mind too much.

These were the Pittsfield properties he checked out in Pittsfield:

@pietowntv via Twitter @pietowntv via Twitter loading...

@pietowntv via Twitter @pietowntv via Twitter loading...

The first home pictured with the red door is on Elm Street in Pittsfield. It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The brick home in the second picture has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a pool. However, Michael passed on both of the homes and Pittsfield and is going for the Hinsdale spot instead, some of which is pictured below.

@pietowntv via Twitter @pietowntv via Twitter loading...

The loft space includes a lake and Michael is excited to show his 7-year old daughter the spot.

It's always cool to see network shows feature the Berkshires on their programs, no matter where they go. In fact, we hope 'House Hunters' makes their way back the Berkshires sooner than later. In the meantime, if you have a house on the market, maybe the show could be coming your way next time!

Just How Big is the Biggest House For Sale in the Berkshires?

The Most Affordable Home With a Pool in Pittsfield, MA

Yankee Candle Founder's $23 Million Massachusetts Home is ALL Amenities