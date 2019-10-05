Holiday Shopping and Saving is Imminent

It will be here soon. The big one. I say that because even though we have three auctions per year, (and they're all successful) the autumn Great Radio Auction is a step above as it catapults us into the holidays. The community realizes that nothing ever goes for full retail value in our auctions and that some of the deals are out of this world ridiculous which is perfect for holiday shopping. With the auction coming up, you'll be able to get all of your holiday shopping completed in one shot, no stress (well there could be some stress if you're in a bidding war). If you really have your heart set on an item, bid high so you can scare off those pesky one dollar bidders.

Per usual, you can expect your favorite restaurant certificates, event tickets, tools, home renovations, health, fitness and more to all be featured in the next Great Radio Auction. So mark it on your calendar. The auction will be on Saturday, Oct. 19 beginning at 9am. Keep checking back because items and descriptions will be added to our website soon. Happy saving.