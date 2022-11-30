A Popular Berkshire County Holiday Event is Ready to Make a Big Splash

Berkshire County and the holidays go hand and hand and Saturday, December 10 will be extra special. If you haven't experienced the annual Holiday Shop, Sip, and Stroll event in downtown Great Barrington, you have to check it out this year. You'll be in for a holiday treat. Once again, the event is being put on by the Southern Berkshire Chamber of Commerce.

Great Barrington's stroll is a great way to get into the holiday spirit as there will be something for everyone including:

Free Face Painting

Holiday Hay Rides

Free Kids Games

Kids Crafts

Holiday Bonfires

Holiday Markets

Gingerbread House Decorating

Visit from Santa (beginning at 4:30 p.m.)

Parade of Lights

Live Windows

Music

Tree Lighting at 7 p.m. followed by a fireworks finale

The list is just some of the events that will be taking place during the Holiday, Shop, Sip, and Stroll event which will be up and down Main and Railroad Streets in Great Barrington on Saturday, December 10. This is an excellent opportunity to get into the holiday spirit and complete your holiday shopping as there will be some great shopping specials during the stroll.

I have been to several of the Great Barrington Holiday Stroll events and take it from me they are always fun. Describing it here doesn't do the stroll justice, you have to see it for yourself. I'll be at the stroll once again this year as WSBS will be broadcasting live and providing holiday music which we will be playing on sections of Railroad Street and Main Street. You can get complete stroll details by going here. We'll see you at the stroll.

