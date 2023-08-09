Hotshot Hillbillies Held Off The Rain at &#8216;Sounds of Summer&#8217; on Aug. 8

Hotshot Hillbillies Held Off The Rain at ‘Sounds of Summer’ on Aug. 8

Well, we got it in. We have another "Sounds of Summer" concert in the books as the Hotshot Hillbillies took to the stage at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Tuesday evening Aug. 8. It was one of the shows where it seemed touch and go for a little bit as it rained in parts of Great Barrington and Sheffield but the rain did not hit the Great Barrington V.F.W. at least during the concert.

Get our free mobile app

Because of the threat of rain, the turnout was a little less than usual but the diehards came out for one heck of a show that combined guitar stomping and fiddle playing from the band that has been voted Best in the Berkshires in the Berkshire Eagle's Readers Pole in 2017 and 2022. Songs from bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty, Alabama, and Neil Young among others really got people up and dancing.

Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8 pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:

  • The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank
  • Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires
  • Fairview Hospital
  • The Great Barrington V.F.W.
  • Mount Everett Sanitation
  • Catamount Sound's Brad Licht
  • Laura's on the Go
  • Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the Aug.8 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on Aug. 15, it's Country Steel.

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: 8/8/2023: HOTSHOT HILLBILLIES

SOUNDS OF SUMMER: 8/1/2023: SHYNE

Sounds of Summer: 7/18/2023: Legal Tender

Sounds of Summer: 7/11/2023: Full Burn

The Best Country Singer From Every State

Some states, like Oklahoma and Texas, are loaded with famous country singers. Others, like Nevada and Maine, are still looking for a real breakthrough artist. See the best and most successful country music artist from all 50 states, starting with Hank Williams and Alabama.

Check Out the Best-Selling Album From the Year You Graduated High School

Do you remember the top album from the year you graduated high school? Stacker analyzed Billboard data to determine just that, looking at the best-selling album from every year going all the way back to 1956. Sales data is included only from 1992 onward when Nielsen's SoundScan began gathering computerized figures.

Going in chronological order from 1956 to 2020, we present the best-selling album from the year you graduated high school.
Filed Under: Berkshire County, Great Barrington, sounds of summer 2023
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From WSBS 860AM