Hotshot Hillbillies Held Off The Rain at ‘Sounds of Summer’ on Aug. 8

Well, we got it in. We have another "Sounds of Summer" concert in the books as the Hotshot Hillbillies took to the stage at the Great Barrington V.F.W. Tuesday evening Aug. 8. It was one of the shows where it seemed touch and go for a little bit as it rained in parts of Great Barrington and Sheffield but the rain did not hit the Great Barrington V.F.W. at least during the concert.

Because of the threat of rain, the turnout was a little less than usual but the diehards came out for one heck of a show that combined guitar stomping and fiddle playing from the band that has been voted Best in the Berkshires in the Berkshire Eagle's Readers Pole in 2017 and 2022. Songs from bands like Creedence Clearwater Revival, Tom Petty, Alabama, and Neil Young among others really got people up and dancing.

Sounds of Summer is a free concert series that takes place Tuesday evenings in July and August at the Great Barrington V.F.W. from 6-8 pm. The concerts are family-friendly and always free. We want to thank all of our sponsors and vendors for making the concerts possible each and every week including:

The Pittsfield Cooperative Bank

Haddad Dealerships of the Berkshires

Fairview Hospital

The Great Barrington V.F.W.

Mount Everett Sanitation

Catamount Sound's Brad Licht

Laura's on the Go

Monterey T-Shirts

Check out photos from the Aug.8 concert below and you can get more details about Sounds of Summer including this year's entertainment schedule by going here. Up next on Aug. 15, it's Country Steel.

