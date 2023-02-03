Valentine's Day is around the corner and love is in the air, right? Well, not for all, I mean this holiday can mean very lonely times for some people.

When it first came out, I remember hearing Salt 'N Pepa's "Let's Talk About Sex" in the car with my eucharistic minister of an aunt back in the day. Yeah, that was uncomfortable.

People make love. I mean, it's what they do, but there may not always be a bed available, however. Don't cringe, you know it's true, and YOU have probably made whoopee in a car. I know I have. Ok, TMI.

How Illegal Is It To Make Whoopee In Your Car In Massachusetts?

It's legal sometimes.

If it's on your property you're ok. In a public place? An absolute no no and expect to get arrested!

The defendant is charged with indecent exposure. In order to prove the defendant guilty of this offense, the Commonwealth must prove three things beyond a reasonable doubt: First: That the defendant exposed his (her) (genitals) to one or more persons; Second: That the defendant did so intentionally; and Third: That one or more persons were offended by the defendant’s thus exposing himself (herself). -mass.gov

I guess I must reference the Titanic scene at this point. So, technically, it was illegal for Jack and Rose to make whoopee in someone else's car!

Speaking of "Titanic", did you hear that Jack would have made it (along with Rose) if she had just given him her life jacket?!

We knew this all along, right?