It doesn't matter if you are someone who is traveling, or if it is where you live, every so often we see a commercial for a particular restaurant that has relative popularity and you start wonder, "Where is that place even at?" As someone who grew up in areas where this particular fast food joint had locations that were relatively abundant, I recently saw an Arby's commercial and wondered if Arby's even existed in Massachusetts.

This fast food joint that traditionally has centered its marketing around its roast beef sandwiches which are relatively good (for a fast food joint at least). You've had to see their commercials that are typically narrated by a deep voice guy that exclaims their slogan: "WE HAVE THE MEATS!!!" But I recently wondered exactly how many Arby's are even in Massachusetts? The answer? 2! There are two total Arby's throughout Massachusetts.

As I hadn't previously researched this particular fast food joint and its locations, I also learned that there aren't a ton of them in New England at all. Is there not a market for Roast Beef 'N' Cheddar's here (arguably their best sandwich)?

So, where are these Massachusetts Arby's? Could they be in the Berkshires? Maybe Boston? Nope, none of the above. The two Massachusetts locations are as follows:

Chicopee

Judging from the Google Maps picture of the Chicopee location, it's either relatively new or they recently got done doing some renovating to update their look. The Chicopee location is at 1483 Granby Rd.

Auburn

If you travel off to the east, you just might find yourself in Auburn, where the other Arby's location is at 406 Southbridge Street.

In case you've never been to an Arby's, you may see things on the menu such as these sandwiches:

There's a lot more to it, but you have probably seen something like that in case you have seen any of their ads. This is what is typically on their menu. Besides just like their commercials say, they have the meats!

