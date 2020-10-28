How Much Snow is Expected this Friday?

That devilish four letter word is a hot topic of conversation this week as there is talk of snow in the forecast this Thursday evening into Friday morning. So how much can we expect here in south county? Here are three forecasts from three weather services:

National Weather Service

Thursday Night: Rain before 3am, then rain and snow. Low around 30. Northeast wind 6 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Friday: Snow before 10am, then rain likely. High near 38. Northeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

The Weather Channel

Thursday Night: Evening rain followed by a mix of rain and snow late. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.

Friday: Snow during the morning will give way to some clearing during the afternoon. High 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. About one inch of snow expected.

AccuWeather is calling for periods of rain and snow Thursday into Friday with little or no accumulation.

So as you can see we wont see much in terms of accumulation (higher elevations could see more) but it's still a buzz and fun to talk about as this is technically the first snowfall for fall/winter of this year and since it's happening before Halloween it catches our attention even more. At least it's not the same type of snowfall that occurred locally on Oct. 29, 2011. That was a doozy.