Ice Storm Warning to Take Effect

From the National Weather Service

An Ice Storm Warning for Northern Litchfield County and Berkshire County is in effect from 5pm Sunday, Dec. 29 through 7am Tuesday, Dec. 31

Significant icing expected due to freezing rain. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around a half to three quarters of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

Expect power outages and tree damage due to the ice. Travel could be impossible. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.

Freezing rain could mix with some sleet late Monday into Monday evening.

Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages.