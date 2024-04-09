One Reason To Visit This Beautiful Massachusetts Town Might Scare You Away

Photo by Rythik on Unsplash

I have a question for all you Berkshire County residents: Are you a "true crime" buff? Do you enjoy reading about real-life crimes, big and small, that have occurred throughout history?

Nowadays, America's fascination with true crime is nothing short of colossal. Some true crime buffs are so enthralled with the subject that they actually plan their vacations around historic crime scenes. Now that's dedication!

UpgradedPoints.com, the travel pros that help folks make the most out of their travel experiences, recently did a study looking at which areas of the country had the most true crime tourism and surprise! A city in Massachusetts made the top 20!!! 

The study lists the top 20 cities where true crime tourism is most prevalent and a true crime hotspot in the Commonwealth just made it in the rankings at #20. And before you even say it--NO, it's not Boston.

Before we get to which Massachusetts city made the rankings, let's take a look at the top 10. According to Upgraded Points:

Here Are The Top 10 True Crime Tourism Hotspots for 2023:

  1. New Orleans, LA
  2. New York, NY
  3. Chicago, IL
  4. Seattle, WA
  5. Washington, DC
  6. San Francisco, CA
  7. Los Angeles, CA
  8. Philadelphia, PA
  9. Savannah, GA
  10. St. Louis, MO

By the way, in case you were wondering, the Massachusetts city that landed at #20 is none other than the home to the Lizzie Borden axe murders, Fall River. Other than the fact that a particularly gory and gruesome crime happened there, Fall River is actually quite a scenic and beautiful city.

Take a look at the full list of cities (and why they ranked where they did) by visiting the Upgraded Points website here.

