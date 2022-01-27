If You Want A Job, Head Over To Massachusetts + The Berkshires

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to keep a grip on us, there have been plenty of scenarios where working Americans are quitting their jobs at record rates and that is unfortunate in many ways. This practice has been deemed "The Great Resignation" as a reluctance in returning to work is still rampant, but that is NOT the case here in The Bay State.

Statistics show overall that Massachusetts is the 5th lowest in the country when it comes to it's residents relinquishing their positions in a stagnant and struggling working environment as the total resignation rate in the past year has only averaged a little over 2% and that is receiving high marks from state representatives in Boston.

Wallet Hub recently released a full report on these national statewide rankings which can be accessed by going here. A hint: Our neighboring states in the tri-state region also fared out well in this poll, but I won't spoil the end results (A footnote: We all made top 10 status within the core of our listening area, that is all I'll say). You'll be surprised which state picked up the the dubious, top honor. Check out the final tally for yourself.

Some experts are also weighing in as to why this exodus from the working world continues to be a problem:

Roger Williams University Professor Michael J. Yelnosky reiterated:

"I think the pandemic has prompted many people to rethink their priorities in life and many of those cannot work remotely now have to factor in the risk of contracting COVID and whether they are receiving adequate compensation for that risk".

According to Xavier Louisiana University Assistant Professor Cary A. Caro, the decrease in hiring employees is also yielding a different perspective:

"It is simply a supply and demand issue as the worker shortages have been experienced, labor has become more expensive and employers have been forced to fill positions with an unqualified workforce as in any work situation, there will always be those individuals who are willing to work for less".

Professor Caro also stated employers are faced with tough decisions as they can roll the dice and try to find or retain a better employee to be a part of their company or business or they could take the easy way out and bring a less qualified worker to fill the void, but that will result in a turn of labor costs and result in other tangible and intangible territory. All in all, employers have the final say in this matter.

Fairleigh Dickinson Professor Scott Behson also has a thought as to why this remains a red flag in derailing economic growth:

"The prospect of working remotely and from home retains flexibility, even if some office hours are required. Employers in the end are receiving pushback and many see turnover as the end result as hybrid approaches are here to stay and that benefits both parties in general"

Bottom line: Massachusetts remains a stable and balanced terrain where quitting is NOT an option and that also applies to our neighboring states within our listening area. A GOOD THING if you ask me. So if you are looking to work, I'll quote a title from one of my favorite Olivia Newton-John songs from 1976: "COME ON OVER"!!