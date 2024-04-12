Important! Massachusetts, Experts Say, Could Be In Wicked Trouble

Here's a question, Massachusetts residents: In the event of a local, statewide, or national emergency, do you feel prepared? In other words, are you ready for it? If you answered in the affirmative, experts say you're kidding yourself.

Recently Assurance.com, the digital platform that provides smart shopping for insurance and loans, took a survey to determine which states are the most ready for an emergency. The Commonwealth did not do too well.

First, let's examine how Assurance arrived at the results. They surveyed 3,000 people on a wide variety of questions about emergency preparedness actions, how long they could survive if they were unable to leave their houses, etc.

It turns out, based on the results, that Massachusetts is one of the LEAST PREPARED states in the country. Before we get to that, let's take a look at which states are MOST prepared in the event an emergency arises. Here are the top 5 according to Assurance:

Louisiana South Carolina Tennessee/Florida (tie) Florida/Tenessee (tie) New Jersey

Now, for the moment most of you have been waiting for, here are the top 5 states least prepared for an emergency:

Nevada California New York Massachusetts Maryland

WOW, huh? Massachusetts is the fourth state least prepared for emergencies in the nation! Not only that but according to the survey results, 46% of Massachusetts residents think they're prepared for an emergency. However, based on the actions they have in place, only 31.49% are actually prepared.

That's some pretty serious food for thought, right? Do yourself a favor when you have a moment and take a look at the rest of the rankings (and get some pretty good insights, too) by visiting Assurance's website here.

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely. Gallery Credit: Stacey Marcus

LOOK: The most expensive weather and climate disasters in recent decades Stacker ranked the most expensive climate disasters by the billions since 1980 by the total cost of all damages, adjusted for inflation, based on 2021 data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) . The list starts with Hurricane Sally, which caused $7.3 billion in damages in 2020, and ends with a devastating 2005 hurricane that caused $170 billion in damage and killed at least 1,833 people. Keep reading to discover the 50 of the most expensive climate disasters in recent decades in the U.S. Gallery Credit: KATELYN LEBOFF

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born