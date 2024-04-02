2 of New England’s Inexpensive Weekend Getaways are in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to plenty of vacation options. Whether you plan on vacationing in an area for several weeks or a couple of days, Massachusetts has something for everyone. Even a day trip to Boston to see the Red Sox is a fun outing. What's better is vacationing in Massachusetts when there aren't big crowds and the experience is relaxing and affordable.

What are Some Affordable Spring Weekend Getaways in Massachusetts?

If you are looking for a weekend getaway Travel Awaits published a list of eight affordable New England weekend getaways for this spring. Two spots on that list are in Massachusetts.

Martha's Vineyard is one of the two locations on Travel Awaits' list for an inexpensive weekend getaway this spring. Below is an excerpt of the website's review of visiting Martha's Vineyard in spring.

Shoulder season has its own kind of magic, no more so than in the spring, when the excitement of summer’s arrival is palpable but you can still live like a local. The centrally-located Vineyard Square Hotel & Suites in the heart of charming and walkable Edgartown has a springtime offer: stay any night Sunday through Thursday in May and experience prices 25–30 percent lower than the high season.

In addition, if you are into celebrity sightings, the website mentions that spring is the most likely time you could bump into big-name celebrities like James Taylor, Carly Simon, Oprah Winfrey, and Diane Sawyer. That would certainly make for a thrilling weekend.

What is the Other Massachusetts Location for an Inexpensive Spring Getaway?

Cape Cod is the other location on Travel Awaits' list for an inexpensive weekend getaway this spring. Below is an excerpt of the website's review of visiting Cape Cod in spring.

Seasonal ice cream shops start reopening for the season this time of year; others, like Cape Cod Creamery, forge ahead the whole year through. The Cape Cod Country Club in East Falmouth bordering scenic Coonamessett Pond is open to the public and enjoyed by golfers of all skill levels. Or stay and play at Blue Rock Resort in South Yarmouth with its own par-3 course. In celebration of the resort’s reopening in mid-April, the Goodbye, Winter Blues package includes perks like early check-in and late check-out, a flexible cancellation policy, and a special welcome amenity upon arrival.

You can view all eight New England locations that made the Travel Awaits list by going here.

