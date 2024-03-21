Is Massachusetts A Victim In Food Chain Closing Stores Suddenly?
I think many of you Massachusetts residents would agree when I make the statement that one of the best things about going away on vacation is that you have the opportunity to eat at restaurants you normally wouldn't get the chance to.
For instance, I just recently returned from a vacation in South Carolina and I got to eat at many new restaurants and a couple of old favorites that we don't have in our area. And both of the old favorites just happen to specialize in FRIED CHICKEN.
I'm referring to Bojangles (whose breakfast sandwich biscuits are to die for) and Popeyes (LOVE that chicken from Popeyes! Oh, and the Cajun gravy they serve on their mashed potatoes is also a bit of heaven). I never get to eat at either restaurant NEARLY enough!
Another popular chicken chain located mostly in the southern region of the United States is PDQ (People Dedicated to Quality). Now, I've never had the opportunity to eat at a PDQ but I've been told by several people that the food is pretty amazing.
PDQ has several locations scattered across North and South Carolina. At least, they used to. According to the website Eat This Not That, PDQ recently shut down 8 of its chain locations.
Which PDQ Locations Have Closed Their Doors?
Six of the closed locations were clustered in North Carolina and the remaining two were in South Carolina. That leaves only four locations remaining in North Carolina. South Carolina now has none.
As of yet, PDQ has not revealed the reason that those eight locations were closed down or if there will be more closings in the immediate future. According to PDQ's website, there are no locations in the New England area, but there is one that is relatively close--in Westbury, NY.
So if you've never eaten at a PDQ (like myself), you may want to seek out the Westbury location. Hopefully, that one will be around for a while. From what I've heard, they may be famous for their chicken, but it's the milkshakes that are their secret weapon.
For more, check out the original article at Eat This Not That's website here.
