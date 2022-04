It’s Illegal to Do This Before 10 am in Massachusetts on Easter Sunday

Easter is just a few days away and for many families in Massachusetts, this will be the first "normal" chance to celebrate the holiday in three years.

According to recent census numbers, almost 45% of Massachusetts residents consider themselves Catholic, so when the religion's holiest of holidays comes around, celebrations are abundant.

As people ramp up to host gatherings of friends and family, many for the first time since Easter of 2019, you've got to make sure you have plenty of supplies. That means, eggs, candy, food, and of course, some adult beverages as well. I mean, Jesus did turn water into wine, it's only right that we celebrate accordingly.

Residents in Massachusetts better make sure they have their wine selection prepared, because grabbing a few bottles of wine on your way to morning Mass just isn't an option in the Bay State. Massachusetts liquor stores don't sell alcohol before 10 a.m. on Sundays, and that includes Easter Sunday.

If you think 10 a.m. is late, Massachusetts blue laws used to prevent liquor sales at all on Sundays. In 2010, Massachusetts packies were allowed to start selling at noon, but in 2014 the industry rallied to have the law changed to 10 a.m.