It’s Lent. St. Patty’s Day Is On A Friday–Can I Eat Corned Beef?

Some of you faithful Catholics in Berkshire County that also celebrate St. Patrick's Day and all it entails may have realized something recently. And you fans of the age-old practice of dining on corned beef and cabbage may know the conundrum I'm arriving at.

Commonly, during the season of Lent, practicing Catholics observe the practice of abstinence which includes not eating meat on Fridays. You may have asked yourself, "Wait for just a second! Does this mean I'm unable to feast on my favorite St. Patrick's Day meal of corned beef?!?!?"

Calm down. Hold on. Relax and take a deep breath. Most importantly, DON'T PANIC. To be honest, I can't even remember what I did back in 2017 which was the last time that the "wearing o' the green" fell on a Friday.

Well, according to several Catholic bishops throughout the Bay State from Worcester to Springfield and beyond, you probably shouldn't worry. Most(if not all) bishops are granting general or special dispensation so you can have your corned beef and eat it too.

However, with that said, the head of your local Diocese may have a different opinion. And also keep in mind that even if you are allowed to dine on corned beef on that Friday, March 17, you will probably be expected to do something in return.

For example, abstaining from meat on another day. Or perhaps performing another act of penance as a substitute for that particular day. This may sound unbelievable, but many folks simply have no idea that St. Patrick's Day is an important feast day that celebrates the patron saint of Ireland and it isn't all about the consumption of alcohol.

Anyway, whichever way you plan to celebrate St. Patrick's Day, I just hope it's a happy one! And enjoy that corned beef!

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.