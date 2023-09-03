Imagine: you've stepped off the bus just in time to catch reruns of Legends of the Hidden Temple on Nickelodeon. You have to get your snack on before vegging out in the family room, so you head to the kitchen to grab a tube of Pringles and a pack of Gushers.

Watch This Vintage 'Gushers' Commercial

A few steps over to the fridge--you scan the contents: Mom's Crystal Light (gross), Dad's Zima (gag me with a spoon), and Juicy Juice boxes for your kid brother. It seems the family Frigidaire is a barren wasteland.

Watch This Vintage Crystal Light Commercial

If you could convince your parents to FINALLY buy what YOU want from the store, which one of these ✨iconic✨ '90s beverages would you be drinking?

