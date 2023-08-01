Visitor Numbers Skyrocket as China Zoo Denies Its Bears Are Humans in Costumes
A zoo in China has made it official... Its bears are real bears and not humans dressed in costumes.
According to NBC News, an internet video had recently surfaced showing a Malayan sun bear standing on its hind legs at a zoo in easter China.
The bear can be seen looking somewhat human-like in the video as it begs for treats from zoo visitors who are standing on the other side of the railing.
NBC News published an English translation of a post shared on the Hangzhou Zoo's social media following the bear rumors.
"Some people think I stand like a human, and it seems that you don't understand me that much," the post shared from the bear's point of view. "Previously, some tourists thought that I was too tiny to be a bear. I have to emphasize again: I am a Malayan sun bear! Not a black bear! Not a dog! A sun bear."
The zoo reportedly denied a request from NBC News for a phone interview. Reporters were, however, able to confirm with a wildlife biologist that the creature in the video was in fact a sun bear.
According to an article from the BBC, sun bears are an endangered species that is native to the rainforests in South East Asia.
Commenters who watched the original video pointed toward wrinkles on the bear's backside and its slender legs as a possible clues toward revealing its inauthenticity.
According to Reuters, attendance at the Hangzhou Zoo has skyrocketed since the start of the bear speculation.
A report from the news agency states visitor numbers have increased 30% since the video gained attention.
Nearly 20,000 people are reportedly coming to see the bear every day.
