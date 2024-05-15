America’s Best Department Store Has 8 Locations in Massachusetts

Massachusetts is home to several popular department stores whether it's Walmart or Target, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, etc. Surprisingly none of those chains received the award when it came to naming America's best department store by USA Today in 2023.

America's Best Department Store Has a Few Locations in Massachusetts

If those previously mentioned department stores didn't win the award, which chain did? JCPenney was awarded the #1 spot in USA TODAY’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for Best Department Store in 2023. Even with the retail apocalypse in full force, JCPenny has eight locations in Massachusetts including medium-sized to bigger cities like Holyoke, Peabody, and Leominster (full list below).

What Was The Process That Went into JCPenny Receiving This Award?

Nominees for this category were chosen by a panel of editors from USA TODAY, 10Best.com, and other Gannett properties. Voting was open to the public for four weeks and closed on November 28, 2023.

On receiving the award Chief Customer Officer Katie Mullen had this to say:

JCPenney is committed to helping America’s diverse, working families make every moment count and this recognition by consumers is proof that customers know they can turn to us for value, style and quality without compromise. This award reaffirms our commitment to providing unbeatable deals, iconic brands, and a rewarding shopping experience for our customers, every single time.

As a kid growing up I enjoyed going to JCPenny with my mom. We had a location in the Berkshire Mall and it was always fun for me to browse the store and purchase new clothes for the upcoming school season. Another fun aspect was flipping through those giant holiday catalogs JCPenny would send us in the mail. I had plenty of items circled for Santa to bring me a Christmas.

Eight JCPenny Stores Still Operate Throughout Massachusetts

While JCPenny has closed quite a few stores over the years eight locations are still operating in Massachusetts including:

Hadley

Holyoke

Leominster

Marlborough

North Attleboro

North Dartmouth

Peabody

Wareham

