Family Remains Frozen as Bear Devours Picnic Inches From Their Faces
A family in Mexico is breathing a sigh of relief after their picnic was interrupted by a hungry bear who helped itself to their food.
Bear Interrupts Terrified Family's Picnic
In a video shared by Angelo Chapa on TikTok, a family can be seen sitting perfectly still in an attempt to not startle the bear.
At the start of the video, the bear is already on top of their picnic table helping itself to all of their food. Among those at the table is a young child who hides his face, turning toward an older guest who covers his eyes.
The bear continues down the table eating food from each person's plate just inches from their faces. The creature then sniffs one of the attendees who doesn't flinch before running off to nibble on a food container lid.
According to the Daily Mail, the video was captured at Chipinique Ecological Park in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon.
"The northeastern state of Nuevo Leon is said to be home to 34 black bears, according to the Autonomous University of Nuevo Leon," the Daily Mail reported.
'Look At Mom Facing Fear'
The video already has more than 11 million views in less than 24 hours of being up on TikTok. Commenters have been quick to commend the family on their patience and resilience as the bear was right next to them.
"A mother's love is HUGE!!!!" said one commenter. "I could cry. Look at how the boy feels safe with mom. Look at mom facing fear."
Another TikTok user noted the lady in the video chose to protect the child before anyone else.
"That mother is an angel," Gabriel Fernandez shared. "She did her best to keep that boy safe. She didn't even cover her face."