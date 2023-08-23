Passengers on a flight from the U.S. to Spain recently found themselves in the middle of a rather unique family reunion.

"One of these flight attendants working with us today is not only an exceptional flight attendant, but also my exceptional mom," Cole Doss says in a video showing his pre-flight announcement to passengers.

The United Airlines flight from Washington, D.C. to Madrid was the first time Doss and his mother were able to work on the same crew.

"She has been my biggest supporter," Doss says as passengers cheered and clapped from their seats.

Airline travel has always been a family affair for Doss, who celebrated one-year on the job back in February.

According to CNN, his mother has been a flight attendant for more than 45 years. His father father also worked in the aviation industry.

Doss's sister recently became a flight attendant as well.

"To mom, I love you, And to everyone onboard, welcome to the family-friendly skies," he concludes the unexpected announcement to the passengers.

Video of the announcement has been viewed nearly 500,000 times since Doss shared it on Instagram earlier this month.

Those watching on social media have been celebrating much like the passengers who experienced this moment live on the plane.

"Stop it. I'm crying," Emily Murphy commented on the Instagram video. "What an incredible experience for you and your mama. I love this."

United Airlines also shared its thoughts on the post.

"Family that flies together, stays together!," the comment reads from the official United Instagram. "Thanks, Mom!"

