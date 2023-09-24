If you've been missing your phone notifications recently, you're not going crazy. You probably just can't hear them thanks to the Apple's latest update.

Apple recently unveiled the iOS 17 update and with it came a bunch of new features and settings. Some of the new features have been clear upgrades. Here are a few cool features from the latest update that you probably didn't know about:

Auto-delete verification texts/emails

Zoom to crop photos

Use Apple Maps offline

Lock your private tabs in Safari

Crossfade your music

But, there's another update that some users aren't so happy with. It's the latest notification sound. According to Mactrast, Apple changed the "Tri-tone" sound that we're all used to and replaced it with a sound called "Rebound." Now, notifications that you get from third-party apps default to this new sound and there's no way to change it.

Why is Apple's new "Rebound" notification sound so bad?

You may be thinking, "so what?" Well, the reason this new sound is getting so many complaints is because users think it's too quiet. Mactrast describes the "Rebound" tone as "a combination of two quieter tones, with a bit of reverb echo." Also, the vibration with the tone is pretty weak. This makes it easy for users to miss the alerts. Hear it for yourself in the video below:

The good news is that you can still change your ringtone, text, and voicemail alert sounds. We'll just have to deal with the new tone notifications for Facebook, Twitter, and other third-party apps. What do you think of it? Is "Rebound" a hit or a miss?

Explore some of the other features from the latest update below.

