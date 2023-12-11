Internet at Odds Over Mother Who Feeds Baby in Storage Tote

You don't have to be a parent to know babies are messy eaters once they start transitioning into solid foods.

They just don't understand that food goes in the mouth instead of all over their faces, the floor, the highchair, parents, the wall and anywhere else within a three-foot radius. Ah, to be a carefree baby, not responsible for cleaning up your own mess.

A mom recently shared a video on social media of what some are considering a "hack" for feeding little ones while others on social media are questioning her thinking.

How To (Possibly) Feed A Baby With Less Mess

Lisa Flom shares parenting tips and "mom hacks" for her thousands of followers on TikTok and Instagram.

In a recurring series on her profiles shows, Flom posts videos of "things I wish I knew as a first time mom." Think of it as an experienced veteran in the workplace or on a sports team providing advice to fresh-faced noobs.

One of Flom's most recent videos shows her placing a baby into a small booster seat that has a tray for eating. The seat is positioned in the middle of a plastic tote that most people use for storage.

"Keep the mess all in one place," Flom says in the post which has already been viewed more than 20 million times.

'What's The Difference?'

While Flom has posted several videos of parenting tips, her short clip of feeding her child in a plastic tote to alleviate messes might be her most polarizing judging from the comments.

"You'll either have to clean the table or the box, so what's the difference?" Instagram user and fellow mom Meghan Maloney asked in the comments.

Another commenter tried made a case for the importance of families sharing a meal together at the table.

"As adults, we wouldn't spend our meals all alone sitting in a box with our plate," Laure Sarrazin, who runs a nutrition based Instagram account, commented.

For what it's worth, the baby does look pretty happy in the video.

