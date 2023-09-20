Baked Good Item on Recall at Walmart Including Massachusetts Locations

Another recall has been rolled out and this time around it's due to a mislabeling snafu at Walmart locations across the country including Massachusetts. The item in question is the "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake" by David's Cookies.

Get our free mobile app

The reason for the recall is that 960 units of the "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake" were mislabeled with a label as "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake." Obviously, this mislabeling could cause hazardous consequences for someone with a peanut allergy who consumes the cake. According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) no injuries or illnesses have been reported at this point. In addition, Walmart has blocked the distribution of all "Marketside Ultimate Peanut Butter Chocolate Cake" and "Marketside Chocolate Chip Explosion Cake" from their distribution centers making it impossible for shoppers to purchase the recalled item.

What are the Product Details of the Recalled Item?

The product is in a 7-ounce, clear plastic package marked with lot # BS23212 on the top of the package.

What Should I Do If I Purchased the Product in Question?

If you currently have the item in your home you are urged to return it to the location from where it was purchased for a full refund. If you have any questions you can contact David's Cookies at (800) 500-2800. Walmart has many Massachusetts locations including Westfield, Pittsfield, Chicopee, Springfield, Northampton, Ware, North Adams, and many more throughout the Baystate which is why Massachusetts is included in the recall. You can find a Walmart location near you by going here.

LOOK: The 21 most popular ice cream flavors in America Stacker analyzed YouGov data and found the most popular ice cream flavors in the U.S. Read on to find America's favorite flavors.

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.