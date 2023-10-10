Chicago Marathon Runner Rescues Frightened Kitten Mid-Race

It helps to have a running buddy sometimes, but probably not one that you have to carry for part of your route.

A runner participating in last weekend's Chicago Marathon scooped up a stray kitten and carried it for a portion of her trek through the city.

How The Lost Kitten Was Found During The Chicago Marathon

According to PAWS Chicago, Sarah Bohan was running at a record pace until she saw the scared kitten in mile 21. The kitten with matted fur was trying to take cover under a bridge that just so happened to be where thousands of runners were stomping along their journey.

The Boston resident picked up the kitten and continued on her route as she tried to find someone who was interested in caring for the frightened animal.

The two were inseparable for the next mile until Bohan eventually found a spectator who was willing to take in the kitten.

PAWS Chicago's Search For The Kitten's New Family

Bohan was running as part of a group know as Team PAWS. The group is connected to PAWS Chicago, a non-profit dedicated to helping homeless animals.

In a Facebook post, PAWS Chicago said Bohan "truly took our mission to heart when she found and rescued a stray kitten along the route."

Through social media, PAWS Chicago was able to locate the kitten's new family and provide a free veterinarian exam.

"We hear he is settling into his new home and doing group," the group said.

The Definitive List of The Oddest, Strangest and Downright Filthy Town Names In Every State We combed through list after list of the oddest, strangest and somewhat naughty-sounding town names in every state. From Smut Eye to Ding Dong, you can learn unbelievable facts about each of these towns below. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll