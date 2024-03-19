If You Hear Code Yellow at Target; Be Prepared to Help

Being aware of your favorite stores' secret emergency codes will not only help keep you safe, but it will also help make you more aware of what is happening around you.

We now have insight into how Target alerts its employees to emergencies in a way that doesn't tip off unsuspecting shoppers.

Target's Emergency Codes For Employees

Target, like many stores, uses a color-coded system for making emergency announcements to all employees. The hope is the employees know the system and react appropriately while shoppers carry on with their browsing.

A similar secret code system is used by airlines and on cruise ships as a way to avoid panicked passengers who are just trying to relax on vacation.

The codes may vary according to the store of airline. A random Reddit post from an alleged Target employee has shed some light on what colors the retailer uses to keep its employees in-the-know.

What Does Code Yellow Mean At Target?

The Reddit contributor revealed three different color codes and how they are each used.

Code Red means there is a fire. Code Green is alerts to a possible injury to a shopper or employee.

There is one code, however, when Target employees could likely use your help if you're meandering through the aisles with your cart. A Code Yellow alert represents a missing or endangered child or a vulnerable adult such an elderly shopper or someone with a disability.

If you're close enough to a Target employee when the alert rings out, you'll likely hear a brief description of the missing or endangered shopper.

Of course, you shouldn't get in the employees' way. Maybe ask if they would appreciate another pair of eyes helping look through the store.

Remember that each store has a different color-coded system to alert employees. Here is a look at how Walmart lets its team know something is up.

