You Can Check Out Some “Hidden” Dining Establishments In MA

Looks can be deceiving at times and some of the smallest, hole-in-the-wall eateries offer the best food. Bay State diners do not always have to visit a fancy, overpriced restaurant to dine on their favorite cuisine. In fact, there are several tiny restaurants in Massachusetts where the food is just as good, if not better than what you’ll find at a larger establishment. Here are 3 suggestions that will bring you a lively and rewarding experience for breakfast, lunch or dinner (Your choice)

(Photo image of Miss Worcester Diner courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)

At the top of the list: The Miss Worcester Diner on Southbridge Street is also best known as lunch car # 812 offers the BEST choices for breakfast and lunch (they are open until 2 pm, therefore dinner is not an option) therefore it's worth the trip to Massachusetts 2nd largest city. Trust me, they are affordably priced. Check out their web site for a variety of food options that will have you come back for a return visit.

(Photo image courtesy of the 4th Wall Restaurant & Bar)

Second place goes to the 4th Wall Restaurant and Bar located on Tremont Street in the capital city of Boston as this establishment offers "wicked good food" and "wicked good drinks," as they feature the finest fare for lunch or dinner. Diners are unanimous this is the "perfect bar" for a night out.

They are located in the heart of Boston's Theater District as their delicious food is made from scratch and you can imbibe in handcrafted cocktails (Remember, moderation is the key). Patrons agree they are "one of a kind!" Log on here to get a preview of what they have to offer.

Taking the coveted 3rd position: Jim's Market located on Fulton Street in Medford. They have been family-owned and operated since 1976 and if you craving a sub or breakfast sandwich, this is the place to be.

Local residents and tourists can also sample their famous B-boy, a breakfast sandwich made with ham, egg, and cheese on a sub roll. You can plan your visit in advance by checking out menu options via their web site.

BOTTOM LINE: These unique eateries are well worth the trip and you have to admit, I made you hungry in the process!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/massachusetts/tiny-mighty-restaurants-ma/ Background on these restaurants courtesy of www.wikipedia.org)