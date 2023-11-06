Never Cross a Crow, Seriously Don’t Because it Will Remember You

Do we dare talk about Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 horror classic, The Birds? Except right now, I'm talking about real life and the creepy fact that crows never forget a face.

It all started with a study according to The Conversation to see how well crows can remember human faces. It's not just some urban legend to freak people out, rather stressful situations affect crows to the point of not only remembering human faces but also sharing the info with their friends.

Yes, I know it sounds insane and truly it does sound like a horror film, except that crows are known for their extraordinary smarts. According to The Royal Society Publishing, a five-year study included researchers wearing caveman masks before trapping, banding, and then releasing American wild crows. Do you want to guess what happened next?

JJ Shev JJ Shev loading...

According to the study, when those crows saw someone wearing the mask a few days later they swooped and attacked the person along with some seriously angry squawking and flapping. Also, the crows that witnessed the capture were visibly upset. Then, five years later that now dangerous caveman face appeared again and crows still reacted according to Science ABC suggesting that the word had spread about this evil, dangerous face.

Just like us, we've always known that animals have ways of communicating and passing information along to each other including their newborn hatchlings. Crows are extremely social and essentially just want to protect themselves and others from what they perceive as threats.

According to Science ABC, ravens are another bird that very likely will hold a grudge similar to American crows. Even your dog who likes to chase birds could be subject to dive-bombing if crows are his or her thing to run after in the dog park.

LOOK: First Photos Of 'The Walmart Of The Future' Walmart is making a major overhaul of its stores adding features while upgrading others. The company is putting $9 billion into the project which will change nearly 1,400 stores across the company. Here is an inside look at the changes that debuted at the first 117 stores that recently celebrated grand reopenings. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll