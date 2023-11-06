Major Massachusetts Grocer Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2023

There has been an ever-growing trend with retailers over the past couple of years regarding holidays which is the fact that many businesses are choosing to keep their doors closed on certain holidays including Thanksgiving. Major retailers like Walmart and Target will once again be keeping their doors closed on Thanksgiving Day so their team members can have some well-deserved time with their families. Other major retailers that have locations in Massachusetts like Aldi's and BJ's Wholesale Club are following suit.

One Massachusetts Grocer Will Be Open on Thanksgiving Day 2023

One retailer that is bucking the trend of keeping its doors closed on Thanksgiving Day is Massachusetts-based grocery chain Stop and Shop. Headquartered in Quincy, Stop and Shop will be open on Thanksgiving Day. The U.S. Sun reports that even though Stop and Shop will be open on Nov. 23, hours of operation will be limited. However Good Housekeeping lists Stop and Shop as open on Turkey Day during regular hours. Either way, Stop and Shop will be open and it's probably a good idea to call ahead or contact an associate here to find out what your store's hours of operation will be on Thanksgiving Day as it is possible that hours can vary depending on location.

Though Stop and Shop remaining open on Thanksgiving Day could make it difficult for its team members to celebrate the day with their families, it gives you the opportunity to grab that extra jar of gravy or box of stuffing on Nov. 23. Stop and Shop has locations throughout Massachusetts including Westfield, Pittsfield, Northampton, Holyoke, Chicopee, West Springfield, North Adams and many more locations which you can explore by going here.

