MA Residents: Looking For An Affordable X-Mas Getaway?

The holidays are right around the corner and you know it can be a wonderful time, but this time of the year can also be very expensive. From buying lots of Christmas gifts and if you are flying, you have to pay for plane tickets and travel as holiday expenses can really add up. But, the good news is there are some affordable vacations out there. If you are wondering, this Massachusetts destination has one of the most affordable Christmas vacations and you don't need to fly as you head to this familiar location which is situated about 3 hours from the Berkshires:

Our capital city, Boston gets cold in the winter, but it also has that classic Christmas charm. It’s a metropolis with a smaller city feel during the holidays. What’s more, it’s a more affordable winter vacation destination than many other areas, and you won’t have the fight any crowds. There is plenty of walking to encounter and you can use public transportation to get from point A to point B.

One good thing about traveling during the winter months is that it’s often the off-season for popular vacation destinations. That makes late December a difficult time to find a deal for travel. But, if you don’t consider Beantown, keep in mind some northern areas (i.e. Vermont, New Hampshire or Maine) offer very good deals, despite the excessive snowfall and bitter cold That’s true even during the Christmas season.

Here are some tips for finding a good deal as you plan that holiday vacation:

It is best to book your upcoming trip through websites, comparing different hotel dates to find lodging that is most reasonably priced and take advantage of finding bundle deals. Also, keep your eyes open for special deals on resorts and hotels that are just opening. That’s because sometimes, during those opening months, new vacation spots try to attract a loyal clientele by offering special deals.

Search for airfare rates individually even if you are traveling as a couple or a group. If you put in a search for a group of tickets, it could often leave out information on one or two cheaper tickets being available. They’ll just send you a group of tickets, sitting together, all at the same price. Take into consideration, you might get a deal if you search for one ticket, instead, but if it saves you money in the long run, go for it!

BOTTOM LINE: Shop around and it will pay off in the long run. Plus, a trip on I-90 would be more economical in nature. We'll keep you posted on further details regarding a future holiday getaway. Season's Greetings!

(Some information obtained in this article courtesy of WKLB-FM, Boston and www.country102.5.com)