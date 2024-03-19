If you're a Harry Potter fan and looking for a vacation spot that's out of this world, we've found just the place for you.

Stay at a Harry Potter-Themed Airbnb

Tucked in the historical city of York in the U.K., lies a unique townhouse of witchcraft and wizardry...well, sort of. It's a magical, Harry Potter-themed Airbnb! This place is truly an experience. One visitor, melmadog, gave us a glimpse of the enchanting retreat on TikTok.

As you can see in the video, some of the features include a majestic candlelit stairway, Hufflepuff kitchen, and Gryffindor dorm. And that's barely scratching the surface. The detail in this place will truly make you feel like you're at Hogwarts.

It's not a bunch of hocus pocus either, the attraction is called 101HouseAtTheEnd and can comfortably accommodate up to four guests. It's clearly a guest favorite on Airbnb, with hundreds of shining reviews. Plus, pets are allowed! So you can bring your owl...or dog. Imagination comes to life here. Just imagine sliding in to the Slytherin bed...

Or soaking it up in the ministry of magic bathroom.

It's safe to say this place is a Harry Potter lover's dream. Even if you're not a fan of the series, you can certainly appreciate how special this place is. Grab your suitcase and wand, and experience it for yourself.

