Did You Know You Could Order a Birthday Cake at McDonald’s?

When you think of McDonald's, birthday cake doesn't exactly come to mind. But, believe it or not, it looks like they may actually sell them. Yeah... we're shook too.

McDonald's is known for a lot of things: Big Macs, nuggets, salty fries, golden arches, and a jolly clown. What they aren't known for is birthday cakes. In fact, I think it's hard to believe that they would even sell such a thing. Desserts aren't exactly their specialty (you've heard the ice cream machine stories.)

After coming across this viral video, it appears they actually do sell birthday cake (or at least some locations do.)

Dustin Hadley didn't believe this was an actual thing either, so he decided to test it out for himself. He drove to his local McDonald's, pulled in the drive-thru, and asked "Uh, can I get a birthday cake?"

In the video you can hear the employee's confusion as she replies "Uhm, let me ask the manager." To everyone's surprise, they had them! The employee told Hadley that no one had ever ordered one before. That was apparent, as when they handed the cake to him they didn't even know if it was upside down or not.

The cake Hadley got was a chocolate sheet cake with white icing and it said "It's Time to Party" on it. After a taste test, he said it was pretty good, but wasn't sure if it was worth the $29 he paid for it.

Looking at the chain's website, you can purchase a white Ronald Birthday Cake so it must be true. If you try it out, let us know how it went in the comments.

