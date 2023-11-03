Check Your Accounts: Multiple Banks Throttled By Deposit Delays

Customers of some U.S. banks are discovering money missing from their accounts after a network error caused a deposit delay.

Why Your Deposit Isn't In Your Account

CNN reported the Federal Reserve reached out to banks late Friday afternoon with an alert about a "processing issue" within the national network used to process transactions. This network allows banks to send payments to each other.

That could potentially affect direct deposits and even utility bills that are set up to automatically pay at the beginning of the month.

According to CNN, customers from the following banks have reported issues today via Downdetector:

Bank of America

Chase

U.S. Bank

Truist

Wells Fargo

A CNBC report stressed this was a "manual error" and not an orchestrated cyberattack.

What To Do If You Are Affected By The Deposit Delay

The issue was still affecting some customers late Friday. CNBC has been told the banks hit by the delays are working to correct the issue.

"Customer accounts remain secure, and balances will be updated when deposits are received," Lee Henderson, vice president of public affairs and communications at U.S. Bank, said in a statement provided to CNBC.

Henderson was unable to provide an estimation for when the issue would be resolved.

If you are affected by the issue, financial experts recommend checking automatic bill payments while waiting for the deposit.

CNBC recommended affected customers should reach out to lenders if there are any late payments.

