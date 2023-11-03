Awesome! Massachusetts Is #1 In The Country For This Select Group
Great news for children, parents, and families in Berkshire County and throughout Massachusetts! I know I'm often guilty of overusing the phrase "great news", but trust me, this time it's justified.
Our friends and personal finance experts at WalletHub recently published a report on "2023's Best & Worst States for Children's Health Care". And, no surprise, the Commonwealth performed pretty well.
If you read the above title, you should already know which state came out on top! WalletHub came up with its findings by comparing all 50 states(and the District of Columbia) across numerous key categories.
Everything from the percentage of children aged 0 to 17 in very good or excellent health, the percentage of uninsured children, infant-death rate, the percentage of overweight children, and the number of pediatricians and doctors per capita.
Massachusetts performed so well in several metrics such as #1 for the lowest % of uninsured children, #2 for % children with excellent/very good teeth, #3 for the lowest infant-death rate, etc., that it brought the state to #1 overall!
Without further ado here are the top 10 for WalletHub's "2023's Best States For Children's Health Care":
- Massachusetts
- District of Columbia
- Rhode Island
- Vermont
- Hawaii
- New York
- Maryland
- New Jersey
- Oregon
- Minnesota
And here are the top 5 for WalletHub's "2023's Worst States For Children's Health Care":
- Mississippi
- Texas
- Louisiana
- Wyoming
- Indiana
For more on the pretty in-depth study, including why each state ranked where it did on the list, please visit WalletHub's website here and check it out for yourself. You'll be glad you did.
