New England’s Largest “Most Massive” Mall is in Massachusetts

For the first time in over four years, I walked through and did some shopping at a mall. I was in Springfield, Massachusetts for an appointment so afterward I made a stop over to the Holyoke Mall in Holyoke as I had to pick up a couple of items for my daughter. It was nice to be able to stroll through a mall and see people along with open and lively stores.

Growing up in the 90s I enjoyed the mall culture including going to the movies, arcades, music and video game stores and just hanging out at malls in general. Living in the Berkshires, the Berkshire Mall in Lanesborough was thriving at the time. It was the place to be. It's sad that the only store left at the Berkshire Mall is Target but that's reality.

Massachusetts is Home to the Largest Mall in New England

One Massachusetts mall I would love to check out sometime happens to be the largest mall/shopping complex in all of New England and that's the Natick Mall. The Natick Mall which is located on Worcester Street in Natick has 1,695,884 square feet of gross leasable area and contains over 200 stores. It's also worth noting that the mall has a current look with impressive architecture.

The current Natick Mall is actually the second mall after the original mall was demolished in 1993 (with the exception of Filene's) and a new, expanded mall was built and opened in 1994. If you haven't experienced the Natick Mall there is a great walkthrough video that was put together by Fleabitten Adventures (make sure you subscribe to his page on YouTube) that we have for you to check out below. Enjoy.

